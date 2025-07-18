Odisha schools told to step up safety measures for girls, promote gender equity

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department on Thursday asked all schools to ensure compliance with The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and promote positive gender attitude among children and teachers.

Commissioner-cum-secretary of School and Mass Education department Shalini Pandit directed all district education officers to review implementation of the Act in schools, along with timely constitution and re-constitution of the internal complaints committee in all the eligible schools (employing 10 or more persons).

Stating that it is also imperative that a safe environment is created in schools for physical, mental and socio-emotional well-being of all students, especially girls, Pandit has also asked schools to strictly integrate BARNALI (gender equity programme) curriculum in schools.

BARNALI curriculum is intended to promote positive gender attitude and behaviour in students, teachers and parents and eliminate gender-based violence. Pandit directed all elementary and secondary schools to strictly follow the BARNALI curriculum and integrate it with the social studies curriculum.

Further, the department had mandated all schools to display the women helpline (181), child helpline (1098), police helpline (112) and school student helpline (18003456722) at prominent places in campuses, residential hostels and workplaces.