Ravenshaw University revokes its earlier order restricting girl students, employees after 5.30 pm on campus

BHUBANESHWAR: Ravenshaw University in Cuttack revoked its earlier order restricting the presence of girl students, faculty and non-teaching employees after 5.30 pm on the institution’s campus.

"The university has decided to issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed during work hours for both faculty, non-faculty members, and research scholars," Vice Chancellor Sanjay Naik said.

"Other safety measures will also be taken on the campus soon," he said.

University officials informed that the order was revoked hours later as it was wrongly interpreted.

With the FM Autonomous College student’s self-immolation over alleged sexual harassment by a Head of the Department triggering national outrage, the university’s order gained significance, only to be withdrawn because of its misinterpretation.