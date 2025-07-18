Odisha

Woman doctor found dead at home in Odisha’s Sundargarh; case of unnatural death registered

The deceased was associated with Runagaon Primary Health Centre in Sundargarh district for the last 10-15 years, the deceased's husband said.
Image used for representative purpose.
Image used for representative purpose.(File Photo | ANI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESHWAR: A woman doctor was found dead at her home in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Salila Panda.

"When she did not wake up this morning, her husband took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead," a police officer said.

Panda was associated with Runagaon Primary Health Centre in Sundargarh district for the last 10-15 years, he said.

"We have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem examination," said Bibhuti Bhusan Bhoi, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Badagaon.

unnatural death
found dead

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com