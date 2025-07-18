Woman doctor found dead at home in Odisha’s Sundargarh; case of unnatural death registered

BHUBANESHWAR: A woman doctor was found dead at her home in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Salila Panda.

"When she did not wake up this morning, her husband took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead," a police officer said.

Panda was associated with Runagaon Primary Health Centre in Sundargarh district for the last 10-15 years, he said.

"We have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem examination," said Bibhuti Bhusan Bhoi, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Badagaon.