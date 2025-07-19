Attack on minor girl in Odisha's Puri appears pre-planned, suggests preliminary investigation

BHUBANESWAR: The shocking attack on a 15-year-old girl in Puri appears pre-planned, according to preliminary investigation.

The girl was set on fire by a gang of youths under the jurisdiction of Balanga police station on Saturday morning.

The minor girl who suffered serious burns was rescued by local people before she was shifted to AIIIMS-Bhubaneswar. She belongs to a minority community.

A police team-led by DIG Pinak Mishra, also SP-in-charge of Puri district, carried out crime scene investigation and found at least two bottles of inflammable substances, possibly kerosene. The substance is subject to examination, police said.

The incident took place when the victim was on her way to her friend’s house. At least three youths, on a motor-cycle, gagged her using a handkerchief and abducted her to the banks of river Bhargavi. She is believed to have been doused with the inflammable substance and set on fire.

In a bid to save her life, the minor girl ran towards the nearby village and called for help when a local resident, Dukhishyam Senapati, came to her rescue and put out the flames. He then took her to his house and provided first aid and new clothes.