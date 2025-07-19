SOA University aims to be one of India’s top notch institutions: V-C

BHUBANESWAR: The SOA University is aiming to be counted as one of India’s top-notch institutions of excellence, said its vice-chancellor Pradipta Kumar Nanda on Friday.

Addressing the foundation day programme of the university, Nanda said SOA has been focusing on quality education, healthcare and focused research, while aiming to be one of the top 10 universities in the country. “Ranked 14th in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2024, SOA is a category-I university governed by the UGC,” he said.

The V-C said over 115 of research projects of the university have been funded by the government. The university has set up 18 inter-disciplinary research centres and 60 laboratories to facilitate the work, he said.

Nanda also said that the research publications which were around 300 a few years ago have now increased to 15,800. Around 300 PhD researchers are getting enrolled to the university every year, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, director of the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar Dr Debasis Dash said SOA should think of a project in which researchers from health sciences, engineers and life scientists can collaborate. He also called on researchers to take up projects that are more relevant to the society.