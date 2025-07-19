Son of Sambalpur University staffer who set self afire demands CBI probe

SAMBALPUR: Four years after a contractual employee of Sambalpur University died after self-immolating himself near the vice-chancellor’s chamber, his son on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the incident, citing inaction and injustice despite repeated assurances.

Addressing mediapersons here, Abhisekh Mishra (27), son of deceased Dinabandhu Mishra, said, “What has happened in Balasore is unfortunate, but a similar incident happened with my father four years ago. I am begging for justice in light of the present situation which has sparked public outrage across the state. My father was harassed by the then VC and others, who are still roaming free. I request the police and the state government to form a high-level committee and initiate a CBI inquiry into the incident.”

Dinabandhu, a technical assistant engaged in the university on a contractual basis since 1993, had immolated himself near the VC’s chamber in the administrative block on April 20, 2021 alleging harassment and non-regularisation of his job despite court orders. He sustained critical burns and succumbed the same day while being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

In a letter submitted to the university registrar just before the incident, Dinabandhu had named the then VC Sanjiv Mittal and several other staff members, accusing them of forcing him to taking the extreme step.

Following his death, the university staff staged protest demanding justice and compensation. The university eventually disbursed `5.5 lakh and agreed to appoint Abhisekh as an outsourced staff member. Later, the syndicate approved ex gratia of `8 lakh and forwarded the family’s request for contractual employment to the Higher Education department. However, Abhishek is yet to be offered a job by the university.

Though an abetment of suicide case was registered against the then VC, there has been little progress in the investigation.