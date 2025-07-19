Unable to afford ambulance, man carries daughter’s body on trolley rickshaw for postmortem in Odisha

BALASORE: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man was forced to carry his 17-year-old daughter’s body on a trolley rickshaw for around 7 km to a community health centre in Balasore’s Baliapal for postmortem after reportedly failing to afford an ambulance.

Asha Bindhani, a minor girl suffering from mental illness, reportedly died by suicide on Thursday afternoon in Deula village under Baliapal police limits. After spotting her, locals informed her father Madhu Bindhani and the police.

Madhu, a daily wage labourer, rushed to the spot and found his daughter dead. Shortly after, police arrived and advised him to take the body to the Baliapal CHC for postmortem.

Madhu contacted an ambulance service, but the driver allegedly demanded Rs 1,200 for transporting the ‘dead body’. The desperate father also sought help from the government’s 108 emergency ambulance service. However, he was reportedly told that the service does not cover transportation of deceased persons.