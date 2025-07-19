Wildlife trafficker used witchcraft to make money, record local women in Odisha

BARIPADA: A leopard hide trafficker whose mobile phone has hundreds of explicit pictures and videos of women has got the forest officials curious who now want him on remand.

The accused, Guruprasad Patra (41) of Paunsia village in Badasahi, was among the seven persons arrested by the Baripada forest division from Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts two days ago for their alleged involvement in illegal wildlife trade. Three leopard hides, mobile phones, and motorcycles were seized from their possession.

Among the arrested was Patra, who claims to be a black magic practitioner, and Vinod Tipiria (48), a school teacher from Kanimahuli village within Suliapada police limits.

Baripada divisional forest officer A Uma Mahesh said when the officials examined the mobile phones seized from the accused, they were shocked to see over 480 explicit videos and photos of numerous women of the surrounding areas on Patra’s device, believed to have been recorded using hidden equipment.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Patra and Tipiria were running a black magic business since several years. The teacher allegedly lured women by promising solutions to their personal problems and then sent them to Patra, receiving money in return.

Seven mobile phones from the accused have been sent to the state forensic laboratory for analysis. The DFO said depending on the findings, the case might be handed over to the local police for legal action under appropriate sections. “It is a sensitive case and further investigation is underway,” the DFO added.

Meanwhile, all the seven accused have been sent to judicial custody. The Forest department has sought remand of the accused to further interrogate them.

Of the three leopard hides seized from the accused, two belong to adult leopards and one to a young individual.

The animals were believed to have been killed around three to four months ago. The skins were reportedly smuggled into Mayurbhanj from Chhattisgarh via Sundargarh.

While it remains unclear if the leopards were poached from Similipal Tiger Reserve, officials suspect their hides may have originated from the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, Guru Ghasidas National Park, or Indravati Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh.

A special team has been deployed to trace other body parts such as claws, fangs, and teeth, which may have also been trafficked.