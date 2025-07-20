CM Mohan Charan Majhi vows harshest action as minor girl battles 75 per cent burns after Puri attack

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after the shocking Puri incident in which attempts were made to kill a minor girl by setting her ablaze on Saturday morning, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said harshest possible action will taken against the miscreants and the girl will be airlifted to Delhi if advised by doctors treating her.

The chief minister expressed his anguish over the incident and said he is closely monitoring the condition of the girl undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar with 75 per cent burn injuries.“The doctors treating the 15-year-old girl are also in touch with experts of AIIMS-Delhi and the government is ready to airlift her if advised by the authorities here,” the chief minister added.

Majhi said that a team of doctors is treating the girl and she is being given the best of treatment. The girl is in her senses and talking to the doctors despite her serious condition, he said. “Police investigation is underway to nab the accused and harshest possible action will be initiated against them,” he added.