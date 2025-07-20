Examination controller of Baripada's MPC college removed over misconduct allegation

BARIPADA: The authorities of MPC Autonomous College on Saturday removed assistant professor Raimani Marndi from her position as the controller of examination following allegations of negligence and misconduct.

Marndi, who assumed the role of controller of examination in July, was accused of threatening students who demanded timely publication of their semester results.

Principal of MPC college Albertina Tirkey said the decision to remove Marndi was taken after multiple complaints were received. The charge was officially handed over to assistant professor Ananta Kumar Nayak of the Botany department on Saturday.

“Serious allegations were brought to our attention, including reports that the assistant professor threatened to withhold or tamper with students’ results. We have taken immediate steps and removed her from the post,” Tirkey said.

The situation escalated when students staged protest in front of the college gate on Friday, blocking entry for staff and students. They demanded strict action against Marndi. Over 50 students also walked nearly 8 km to meet Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say in the evening, urging him to intervene in the matter.

The principal admitted that results of some papers in the second and third semesters had been delayed due to “unavoidable circumstances”. However, she assured students that efforts were being made to publish the results at the earliest.

The collector assured the students that an official inquiry would be initiated. “A team will be formed to investigate the matter, and the report will be forwarded to the Higher Education department,” he said.

As part of the inquiry, Balasore’s regional director of higher education Hemanta Ghadei visited the college for investigation on the day. He was accompanied by Mayurbhanj ADM Netrananda Mallick and two other officials.