Gangadhar Meher University cautions students against misinformation on social media platforms

SAMBALPUR: In the wake of the arrest of an assistant professor on charges of sexually exploiting a female student, Gangadhar Meher University has issued a notice urging students to refrain from spreading unverified information or naming individuals on social media or group platforms.

In a formal advisory issued on Friday night, the university asked students not to speculate or share unwarranted content related to the case. “Since the case has been reported directly to the police, we do not have information about names of individuals except the prime accused. Naming any person, speculating and sharing unverified information could harm individuals and also the institution,” the notice stated.

The students were advised to focus on academics and the university’s developmental activities, steering clear of rumours and online speculation.

The university’s latest advisory appears to be aimed at curbing misinformation while administrative and legal processes take their course. This comes a day after the university’s internal complaints committee (ICC) held an urgent meeting to address campus safety in the wake of the arrest.