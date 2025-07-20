MKCG Medical College and Hospital forms committee to probe medical neglect charge against surgeon

BERHAMPUR: The MKCG Medical College and Hospital has constituted a five-member committee to investigate allegations of negligence and unauthorised referral of a 24-year-old patient to a private nursing home, which reportedly led to the youth’s death on July 13.

The committee is headed by MCH superintendent Durga Madhab Satapathy and includes registrar Sangram Panda along with three specialists from different departments. The panel launched its probe on Saturday with Satapathy stating that suitable action would be taken once the inquiry is complete.

Sources said Balaram Gouda of Baghalati village within Golanthara police limits suffered injuries in a bike accident on July 10 and was admitted to the casualty ward of MKCG MCH. He was under the care of a senior orthopaedic surgeon.

Balaram’s family claimed the orthopaedic surgeon informed them that the youth’s condition was critical and the hospital lacked adequate facilities to treat him. He reportedly assured the family that Balaram would recover in two days if shifted to a private hospital. Following his advice, the family moved Balaram to Binayak hospital in Goilundi.

A surgery was performed on July 13 at the private hospital. However, Balaram’s condition deteriorated during the procedure, following which he was shifted to another hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, a paramedic accompanying the youth in an ambulance declared him dead on way and brought his body back to the village.

Balaram’s brother Jagannath Gouda later lodged a complaint with the MKCG authorities, accusing the orthopaedic surgeon of gross medical negligence. He also alleged that the botched surgery and negligent handling by Binayak hospital staff led to Balaram’s death. A complaint was also filed in Baidyanathpur police station basing on which a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, the orthopaedic surgeon appeared before the committee on Saturday evening and recorded his statement. Another doctor, who reportedly administered anaesthesia to Balaram at the private hospital, also appeared before the committee. The surgeon didn’t respond to questions on the medical negligence charge against him.