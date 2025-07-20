Odisha man kills pesticide shop owner to avenge brother’s suicide by poison

BERHAMPUR: A 39-year old man of Ganjam reportedly hacked a pesticide shop owner to death on Friday night for selling the pest control poison to his brother who used it to end his life in May this year.

The shocking crime took place at Lathi village on the outskirts of Berhampur. The deceased was identified as Gangadhar Panda (67). The accused, Simanchal Bisoi, has been arrested by police.

On Saturday, Gangadhar’s son Ansuman Panda lodged a complaint with Sadar police stating that his father left home for a stroll after dinner on Friday night but did not return. Worried family members launched a search and found him lying dead at the roadside with multiple injuries on head.

When family members raised an alarm, locals gathered on the spot. One of the locals claimed he had come out of his house to answer nature’s call late in the night when he saw Simanchal with a sharp weapon. On being informed, a police team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) HS Pradhan reached the spot and seized the body for autopsy.

During investigation, it was found that Gangadhar owned a fertiliser/pesticide shop at Lathi village. In May this year, Simanchal’s elder brother Mehankal Bisoi had reportedly purchased pesticide from Gangadhar’s shop and died by suicide after consuming the same over a family dispute. Simanchal blamed Gangadhar for his brother’s death and was looking for an opportunity to take revenge, said Pradhan.

On Friday night, Gangadhar came out of his house for a stroll after dinner. Simanchal, who was hiding nearby, suddenly pounced on the elderly man and assaulted him with a sharp weapon. Gangadhar suffered grievous injuries and fell down on the side of the road. Assuming him to be dead, Simanchal fled the spot with the weapon and was noticed by a villager, said the ASI.

The accused was arrested and produced in court on Saturday evening.