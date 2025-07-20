OMFED-NDDB pact to empower 15 lakh dairy farmers across Odisha: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced a series of initiatives aimed at propelling the state’s dairy sector into a new era of growth.
Addressing a function organised at the OMFED dairy plant in Arilo under Cuttack’s Barang block, the chief minister informed that the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) have entered into an agreement to enhance milk production and empower over 15 lakh dairy farmers across the state.
“As per the pact, NDDB will provide around 4,000 cows of high-yielding Gir, Sahiwal and other cross-bred varieties to dairy farmers of Odisha. Along with this, a cow dung gas plant will also be set up in the state with the help of NDDB in the coming days to promote sustainability. The plant will generate fuel from cow dung providing both cooking gas and organic fertiliser, thus reinforcing Odisha’s vision of a thriving Gaumata Economy,” Majhi said.
“OMFED is the backbone of Odisha’s White Revolution and has become a driving force in increasing milk production while making the state’s dairy farmers self-reliant. Through strategic partnerships and upgradation of infrastructure, the government aims to substantially increase milk production, from the current 72 lakh litres to 165 litres by 2036 and 274 lakh litres by 2047,” the CM informed.
On the occasion, Majhi also distributed 22 milk tanks of 2,000 to 15,000 litre capacity to various milk unions of the state at an investment of Rs 7.50 crore. He also inaugurated three milk packing machines set up at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore, besides dedicating 62 staff quarters on the premises of the OMFED dairy plant. These efforts aim to boost collection capacity and improve milk quality, he added.
“The state government has set a target to provide 10,000 cows of high-yielding breeds to farmers through the Kamdhenu scheme in the upcoming days, to increase milk production. This apart, it is also providing financial assistance to around 70 per cent farmers in the state under the Chief Minister Kamdhenu Yojana. This will benefit about 15 lakh cowherds of the state,” the chief minister said.
He further highlighted the diverse range of products being manufactured by OMFED like curd, milk, cheese, butter, chhena poda, ice cream, flavoured milk, sweet curd, peda and rabdi, etc, creating fresh employment opportunities for the youth. “OMFED has also entered into an agreement with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to provide around 30 metric tonne ghee for Lord Jagannath’s Mahaprasad and other rituals,” Majhi said.
Among others, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, OMFED chairman Kishore Pradhan, F&ARD principal secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth, managing director of NDDB Dairy Services CP Devanand, and managing director of OMFED, Vijay Amruta Kulange were present.