OMFED-NDDB pact to empower 15 lakh dairy farmers across Odisha: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced a series of initiatives aimed at propelling the state’s dairy sector into a new era of growth.

Addressing a function organised at the OMFED dairy plant in Arilo under Cuttack’s Barang block, the chief minister informed that the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) have entered into an agreement to enhance milk production and empower over 15 lakh dairy farmers across the state.

“As per the pact, NDDB will provide around 4,000 cows of high-yielding Gir, Sahiwal and other cross-bred varieties to dairy farmers of Odisha. Along with this, a cow dung gas plant will also be set up in the state with the help of NDDB in the coming days to promote sustainability. The plant will generate fuel from cow dung providing both cooking gas and organic fertiliser, thus reinforcing Odisha’s vision of a thriving Gaumata Economy,” Majhi said.

“OMFED is the backbone of Odisha’s White Revolution and has become a driving force in increasing milk production while making the state’s dairy farmers self-reliant. Through strategic partnerships and upgradation of infrastructure, the government aims to substantially increase milk production, from the current 72 lakh litres to 165 litres by 2036 and 274 lakh litres by 2047,” the CM informed.