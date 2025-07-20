Orissa HC pulls up CRUT over rising Ama Bus accidents, seeks response by August 7

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a news reports detailing a worrying rise in road accidents involving Ama Buses in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh heard the matter on Friday after the reports were published on July 16. The reports highlighted that Ama Buses, operated by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), were involved in alarming frequency of accidents that sparked widespread concern among the public over commuter and pedestrian safety in the Twin City.

Expressing serious concern over the issue, the high court bench pointed out that it had already issued directives to CRUT in November last year. At that time, the court had ordered the agency to implement strict safety measures, including routine breath analyser tests for drivers, installation of surveillance cameras in buses to monitor reckless driving and deployment of sensors to detect intoxicated drivers. The court had also directed that necessary instructions be issued from the control room based on real-time driver behaviour, including pupil movement analysis.

Further, the court had stressed the importance of ensuring that buses halt only at designated bus stops to reduce traffic congestion and enhance commuter safety. However, the recurrence of accidents prompted the court to review whether those measures had been adequately implemented.

During the hearing, CRUT counsel Janmejaya Katika informed the court that breath analyser tests are currently being conducted, and disciplinary action is being taken against drivers found under the influence of alcohol. Appearing before the court via virtual mode, CRUT general manager Sanjay Kumar Biswal said a tender has been floated for construction of proper bus stops at designated locations to ease commuter difficulties and prevent erratic halts.

The bench took note of the submissions and directed CRUT to file a comprehensive affidavit detailing the steps taken so far, as well as plans for further action. The matter has been scheduled for the next hearing on August 7.