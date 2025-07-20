Probe panel finds fault with FM college ICC & principal

BHUBANESWAR: The three-member committee, which was assigned with the task of inquiring into the FM Autonomous College incident by the Higher Education department, has found shortcomings in the way the case was handled by both the principal and internal complaints committee (ICC) of the institution.

A member requesting anonymity, said while the ICC could have handled the case more cautiously and explored all angles before submitting its report to the principal given the sensitivity of the case, the latter allowing the accused assistant professor Samira Kumar Sahoo to continue working during the ICC inquiry was a problem.

The victim, who accused Sahoo of harassing her after she refused his ‘favour’ demands, had in her complaint to the ICC threatened to take extreme step if her grievance was not addressed. “Had the entire case been handled cautiously and sensitively by the ICC and principal, the girl would not have taken the step,” said the inquiry panel member. Since the principal took cognisance of the ICC report and allegedly threatened the girl of punitive action as per UGC provisions when no sexual harassment complaint was established against Sahoo, the ICC should have taken more time to investigate the truth as there were many complaints on Sahoo’s behaviour towards students, the member said.