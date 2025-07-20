Silent killers Solar fences turn lethal for elephants in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: What was believed to be a non-lethal solution to bring down man-animal conflict is now turning against the wildlife. Solar fencing, regarded as a safe deterrent against depredation, has emerged as a silent killer for wild animals, elephants in particular, in forest fringe areas of Odisha.

The photovoltaic fencing, promoted as one of the most humane methods to prevent wild animals from straying into crop fields, orchards and human settlements, has claimed lives of six elephants in a span of one-and-a-half-month. Most of the fatalities have been reported in Angul circle which includes Dhenkanal and Satkosia wildlife divisions, one of the most intense human-elephant conflict zones of the country.

The first case of elephant electrocution was reported in Bantala range of Angul forest division on May 31 when a farmer allegedly used direct current to charge the fences, leading to instant death of an elephant in his crop field. On June 8, another elephant died after a farmer from Dangpal forest area of Chhendipada charged the green fences directly through high-power batteries. Subsequently, three more elephant deaths have been reported from Angul, Dhenkanal and Satkosia regions between June 8 and July 15.

On July 12, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi intervened and ordered a high-level probe after a female elephant died after coming in contact with solar fences in Naktideul area of Rairakhol forest division in Sambalpur district. It apparently occurred due to illegal electric hooking.

The distressing pattern has raised serious concerns over the safety of the green fencing system near forests and wildlife corridors.