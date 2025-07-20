Special OTET cancelled hours before exam amid allegations of question papers leak

CUTTACK: The Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-2025, scheduled to be held on Sunday for in-service primary and upper primary school teachers across the state, was cancelled unexpectedly by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha amid allegations of a question paper leak.

Sources said the examination was cancelled only a few hours before its commencement, leaving over 75,000 candidates in shock and dismay.

“The Special OTET-2025 (Paper-1 and Paper-2), which was scheduled to be held on July 20, is hereby postponed until further notification,” read the notice issued by BSE.

The BSE also issued a letter to all centre superintendents, requesting them to hand over the sealed question packets to the messengers of the Board, who shall submit the same at the head office by July 21.

Although the BSE has issued a notice announcing the cancellation of the examination, it has not cited any reason that prompted the decision to defer the test.