Two arrested from Hyderabad for journalist’s murder in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: The special investigation team (SIT) of Malkangiri police has arrested two youths for their alleged involvement in the brutal murder of web news channel journalist Ch Naresh which took place on July 12 near Muraliguda under Motu police limits.

Malkangiri SP Vinodh Patil on Saturday said accused Sukumar Ray (25) of MV-75 and Konkan Jordar (21) of MPV-82 were nabbed from Hyderabad. On July 12, Ray and Jordar were present near the crime scene, located around 9 km from Motu.

Naresh and four others were travelling in an SUV when an altercation broke out between them and the accused. Subsequently, Naresh was brutally attacked with a sword. The attackers also attempted to assault Tarun Kumar, one of the victim’s companions. However, he managed to escape after throwing the car keys into a nearby bush. The accused took the keys and fled the scene with the car.

Tarun and others later transported the injured Naresh to Motu health centre from where he was referred to the district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri. However, he was declared brought dead.

The SP said three teams were formed to conduct raids across Malkangiri and neighbouring districts. With assistance from the Crime Branch and State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), sketches of the suspects were prepared and widely circulated. Based on technical and circumstantial evidence, the identities of the accused were confirmed. It was found that they had fled to Hyderabad to evade arrest. Acting on technical and local intelligence, a team was dispatched to Hyderabad, where the two accused were arrested.

Police have recovered the vehicle used by the victim and his friends, as well as the motorcycle used by the accused during the crime. The accused will be produced in court and taken on remand for further interrogation.

Patil said the motive behind the murder will be revealed following further investigation.