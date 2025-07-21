17th century sword with Arabic inscription found in Berhampur

BHUBANESWAR: A 17th-century war sword inscribed with an Arabic Quranic verse has been recently found in the Badakhemundi Bungalow at Panitanki Road in Berhampur.
The sword came to light when Siddhanta Gangadeba, a member of the royal family of Badakhemundi, drew the attention of epigraphist Bishnu Mohan Adhikari to an old, unexplored weapon in the palace’s collection. Recognising its potential historical value, Adhikari, along with fellow epigraphist Sheikh Imaitullah, undertook a detailed study and interpretation of the inscription.
Etched above the blade in Arabic, the inscription reads, “Victory is from Allah, and conquest is near.” Often invoked in the context of holy war or military conquest, the verse has led scholars to speculate that the sword may have belonged to a Muslim warrior captured in battle, or perhaps was presented as part of diplomatic negotiations following a truce.
Adhikari said based on stylistic and linguistic analysis, as well as regional context, the weapon likely dates to the reign of Padmanabha Ananga Bhima Deva, a prominent Ganga king, who ruled Badakhemundi in the 17th century.
During his reign, the region of Ganjam, including Paralakhemundi, Badakhemundi, and Sanakhemundi, faced frequent assaults from external Muslim powers such as the Qutb Shahi dynasty of Golconda, the Nizams of Hyderabad, and Mughal-aligned factions.
“The Ganga rulers, who traced their ancestry to the great monarchs of ancient Kalinga, stood firm in defending their territory during this volatile period,” Adhikari said.
Historical records, including the Gangavansanucharitam, confirm that Padmanabha Ananga Bhima Deva led several significant military campaigns. One such battle, fought against Sultan Malik Khan, resulted in a decisive Ganga victory.
A royal victory sword commemorating this triumph is currently preserved in the Gajapati Palace of Paralakhemundi. Scholars now believe the newly recovered sword may have originated during this same conflict, either seized from the enemy or presented to mark a battlefield truce.
Historian Anantarama Kar Kaundinya said, “During the Muslim campaigns, foreign armies frequently established bases at Ichhapuram, Chicachol, and other areas along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, clashing with the Khemundi kings.”