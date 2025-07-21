17th century sword with Arabic inscription found in Berhampur

BHUBANESWAR: A 17th-century war sword inscribed with an Arabic Quranic verse has been recently found in the Badakhemundi Bungalow at Panitanki Road in Berhampur.

The sword came to light when Siddhanta Gangadeba, a member of the royal family of Badakhemundi, drew the attention of epigraphist Bishnu Mohan Adhikari to an old, unexplored weapon in the palace’s collection. Recognising its potential historical value, Adhikari, along with fellow epigraphist Sheikh Imaitullah, undertook a detailed study and interpretation of the inscription.

Etched above the blade in Arabic, the inscription reads, “Victory is from Allah, and conquest is near.” Often invoked in the context of holy war or military conquest, the verse has led scholars to speculate that the sword may have belonged to a Muslim warrior captured in battle, or perhaps was presented as part of diplomatic negotiations following a truce.