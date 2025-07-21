Body of anganwadi worker killed by husband found in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: An anganwadi worker was allegedly murdered by her husband on suspicion of infidelity at Jada village under Pankadihi panchayat within Gurundia police limits in Sundargarh district.

The crime came to light on Sunday after police recovered the body of victim Jayanti Kujur (30) packed in a gunny bag from Kansbahal dam in Rajgangpur, around 75 km from the spot of murder.

Police said Jayanti went missing on Friday morning. The cops came to know about the woman’s murder after her husband Laxman Oram (35) surrendered before Gurundia police on Saturday and confessed to his crime.

Sources said Laxman suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and this might have led to the crime. To mislead police, the accused claimed he dumped Jayanti’s body in Brahmani river at Timjor in Lathikata. But acting on a tip off, IIC of Gurundia police station Rameshwar Singh along with a team reached Kansbahal and retrieved Jayanti’s body from the dam water with the help of fire service personnel.

The body was sent to the urban community health centre at Panposh for autopsy. It was not immediately clear how the woman was murdered and her body carried to such a long distance.

Involvement of more persons in disposal of the body could not be ruled out. Police said further details were awaited as the investigating team was yet to return from Kansbahal.