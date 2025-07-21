Counselling for student admission to MBBS, BDS courses to start from July 30 in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Counselling for admission of students to MBBS and BDS seats in different government and private medical colleges for the 2025-26 academic year will commence from July 30.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee chairman DP Satpathy said a state-level merit list will be prepared after seat matrix for this year’s admission is received from the state government and they will proceed with the counselling.

The total medical seats in the state will exclude 15 per cent All India quota, counselling schedule for which has already been issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Satpathy said the enrolment process under All India quota will be completed in the first round from July 21 to 30, while the state counselling will begin on July 30 and continue till August 6.

The second round counselling for All India quota will start from August 12 and continue till August 20, while OJEE will take up counselling at state-level from August 19 to 29. The round three has been scheduled for September. In the event of stray vacancies at the state-level, the same will be filled up between September 25 and 29. Last year, the OJEE committee had carried out enrolment of students to a total of 1,863 MBBS and BDS seats in different government and private medical colleges.