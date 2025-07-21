Demand for shifting RGH to spacious location gains pace

ROURKELA: With land scarcity seriously hampering expansion of the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), there is an increased demand for shifting the city’s major health facility to a nearby spacious location.

Amid possibility of the 400-bed RGH getting upgraded to a government medical college and hospital (MCH) in the near future, shifting it to a new spacious campus seems inevitable.

Those advocating for shifting RGH opine that the state government must immediately take back at least 25 acre from the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) for the purpose. They suggest to relocate the hospital to a large parcel of vacant land inside the RSP boundary near Gariatola and Sheetapada slums along Hanuman Vatika bypass road. The new location would be hardly 500 metre from the existing RGH campus.

Senior BJP leader Ramesh Agarwal said a few months ago, he had written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to shift RGH to a new location and declare Rourkela as a separate health district in the larger interest of the people of the region. Due to space constraint, the existing RGH campus has been left with little scope for expansion, he said.