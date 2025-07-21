Hirakud dam front to get eco-friendly makeover soon

BHUBANESWAR: The banks of Hirakud reservoir are set to get an eco-friendly makeover as part of the state government’s integrated masterplan to transform the region surrounding the iconic dam into a sustainable and immersive tourism destination.

Built across Mahanadi river, Hirakud is one of the first major multipurpose river valley projects of independent India. This longest earthen dam of the world has emerged as a major tourist destination for its engineering marvel for last around seven decades.

Hirakud is among the 40 selected sites from 23 states and UTs that have been approved by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture for development of tourism infrastructure under the Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

The integrated project aimed at enhancing visitor experiences while maintaining ecological balance. The Tourism department has planned to develop innovative tourism infrastructure, including floatels (floating hotels), a water laser music show, camping zones, caravan parks, day tourism facilities and recreational plazas. These facilities will be developed at multiple sites along the expansive Hirakud reservoir.