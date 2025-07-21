Hirakud dam front to get eco-friendly makeover soon

BHUBANESWAR: The banks of Hirakud reservoir are set to get an eco-friendly makeover as part of the state government’s integrated masterplan to transform the region surrounding the iconic dam into a sustainable and immersive tourism destination.
Built across Mahanadi river, Hirakud is one of the first major multipurpose river valley projects of independent India. This longest earthen dam of the world has emerged as a major tourist destination for its engineering marvel for last around seven decades.
Hirakud is among the 40 selected sites from 23 states and UTs that have been approved by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture for development of tourism infrastructure under the Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.
The integrated project aimed at enhancing visitor experiences while maintaining ecological balance. The Tourism department has planned to develop innovative tourism infrastructure, including floatels (floating hotels), a water laser music show, camping zones, caravan parks, day tourism facilities and recreational plazas. These facilities will be developed at multiple sites along the expansive Hirakud reservoir.
Commissioner-cum-secretary of Tourism department Balwant Singh has requested additional chief secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg for a no objection certificate (NOC) for utilising the water body frontage and adjoining land parcels in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts for the multiple water-based and nature-centric tourism initiatives.
The sites have been identified and finalised following joint field visits by officials from both the Tourism and DoWR departments. Some of these components have already secured approval under the SASCI scheme to promote responsible tourism.
Singh has shared the location maps, geo-coordinates and detailed concept plans, outlining the proposed types of construction to be carried out with environmental safeguards in place, with the DoWR department seeking the grant of NOC at the earliest.
Officials said the integrated master plan is aligned with the state government’s vision of promoting eco-sensitive tourism that not only draws visitors to lesser-explored natural destinations but also ensures minimal ecological footprint with strict adherence to regulatory norms.
“Views of the engineer-in-chief of Water Resource have been sought for utilisation of water body frontage and adjoining land parcels. The NOC will be issued as per the recommendations,” said an official.