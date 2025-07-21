Male student accuses Chitalo Degree College teacher of sexual harassment

JAJPUR: A 21-year-old male student of a private degree college has accused the head of Political Science department of repeated sexual harassment, prompting the authorities of the education institution to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

In a complaint submitted to the principal of Chitalo Degree College on Saturday, the third-year Political Science student alleged that the HoD was repeatedly engaging in inappropriate behaviour and seeking sexual favours in exchange for better academic grades.

The student further claimed that the teacher had previously invited him to his residence on multiple occasions and threatened to fail him in the subject if he refused to comply. Recently on July 16, the HoD reportedly threatened to fail him in the upcoming examinations unless he yielded to his demand, the complainant said.

Basing on the complaint, the college formed a five-member internal inquiry committee and asked the panel to submit its report by Monday. The HoD is reportedly untraceable since the last two days.