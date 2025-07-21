No ray of hope for patients as official machinations stall BMT at Odisha's SCB MCH

CUTTACK: Twenty-six-year-old Sarita Nayak lies in a bed at the clinical haematology department of SCB medical college and hospital here, her fate tethered not to her disease, but the system’s apathy and arrogance.
Diagnosed with relapsed Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, her only hope for survival is bone marrow transplant (BMT). The BMT unit at SCB MCH is Odisha’s only facility offering this life-saving procedure free of cost. Yet, thanks to the bureaucratic machinations, the unit which has saved over 180 lives since its start in 2014 is itself lying on the death bed from March this year after disengagement of BMT specialist Prof RK Jena without a successor.
A junior school teacher and daughter of a street vendor from Rajkanika in Kendrapara district, Sarita was referred to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for the transplant as the BMT unit in Cuttack is shut. But, she was returned as AIIMS has not started BMT for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
She then approached private hospitals where she was quoted more than Rs 15 lakh for the transplant. Not able to afford the amount, she is back at SCB MCH. With time not on her side, she has been making fervent appeals to everyone from the local MLA, MP to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to come to her aid.
Sarita is not alone. There were around 35 patients who had cleared pre-transplant evaluations before the unit was rendered defunct. Some even are said to have died waiting. The transplant survivors, who need regular follow-up care are also on indefinite pause.
Meanwhile, the state health administration seems to be engaged in what appears to be an elaborate ploy of delay and diversion. On July 11, when the Orissa High Court took note of a TNIE news report on the situation of BMT at SCB MCH, state Health secretary Aswathy S, appearing virtually, assured that steps are being taken to restart the procedure immediately under the supervision of a retired faculty of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dr PK Das.
One associate professor and two assistant professors of the clinical haematology department are technically qualified to conduct the bone marrow transplant and will be mentored by Dr Das to restart BMT, she told the court.
But the plan has not moved an inch since. And, here lies the catch: BMT is not a short-term skill, it requires at least a year of intensive hands-on training under strict international protocols. What is worse and contrary to the submissions of the Health secretary in the high court is the SCB MCH’s admission that none of the faculty members of the haematology department including the above three possess any formal training, experience, or certification in BMT procedure.
Citing this, the SCB MCH superintendent has written to the DMET seeking facilitation of training process including selection of institute and finances.
However, sources said, “Restarting BMT on the basis of fresh training will take a minimum of one year, possibly more. By then, many more Saritas will be lost.”
Meanwhile, Health minister Mukesh Mahaling and the Health secretary also do not seem to be on the same page. Despite the minister, in a recent note to the secretary, directing expeditious steps for re-engagement of Prof Jena in the larger interest of patients, patient care and haematology students, no action has been forthcoming.
As per usual practice, a professor after retirement is re-engaged on contractual basis for at least a period of four years till he attains 70. In case of Prof Jena, the Health department relieved him after just one year in March this year.
Health secretary Aswathy S did not respond to calls and messages from TNIE for her comments on the issue.