No ray of hope for patients as official machinations stall BMT at Odisha's SCB MCH

Meanwhile, the state health administration seems to be engaged in what appears to be an elaborate ploy of delay and diversion. On July 11, when the Orissa High Court took note of a TNIE news report on the situation of BMT at SCB MCH, state Health secretary Aswathy S, appearing virtually, assured that steps are being taken to restart the procedure immediately under the supervision of a retired faculty of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dr PK Das.

One associate professor and two assistant professors of the clinical haematology department are technically qualified to conduct the bone marrow transplant and will be mentored by Dr Das to restart BMT, she told the court.

But the plan has not moved an inch since. And, here lies the catch: BMT is not a short-term skill, it requires at least a year of intensive hands-on training under strict international protocols. What is worse and contrary to the submissions of the Health secretary in the high court is the SCB MCH’s admission that none of the faculty members of the haematology department including the above three possess any formal training, experience, or certification in BMT procedure.

Citing this, the SCB MCH superintendent has written to the DMET seeking facilitation of training process including selection of institute and finances.

However, sources said, “Restarting BMT on the basis of fresh training will take a minimum of one year, possibly more. By then, many more Saritas will be lost.”

Meanwhile, Health minister Mukesh Mahaling and the Health secretary also do not seem to be on the same page. Despite the minister, in a recent note to the secretary, directing expeditious steps for re-engagement of Prof Jena in the larger interest of patients, patient care and haematology students, no action has been forthcoming.

As per usual practice, a professor after retirement is re-engaged on contractual basis for at least a period of four years till he attains 70. In case of Prof Jena, the Health department relieved him after just one year in March this year.

Health secretary Aswathy S did not respond to calls and messages from TNIE for her comments on the issue.