NSUI's Odisha unit president held for allegedly raping woman four months ago

BHUBANESWAR: In a major embarrassment for Congress in Odisha, its National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) state chief Udit Pradhan was arrested late on Sunday in connection with an alleged case of rape, prompting the student unit to suspend him with immediate effect.
Prdhan was arrested by Mancheswar police in Bhubaneswar for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman after spiking her drink at a hotel in the city.
The incident allegedly took place on March 18. The arrest was made following complaint filed by the 19 year old engineering student.
With the arrest coming to fore, in a public statement issued by the NSUI, national president Varun Choudhury said that in view of the recent developments, the NSUI Odisha State President has been suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry.
“NSUI maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards gender based injustice and is unwavering in its commitment to accountability and justice,” it added.
“Based on the complaint submitted by the student, an FIR was registered at the Mancheswar Police Station and the accused was arrested on Sunday,” Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate additional commissioner (Zone-V) Biswaranjan Senapati said.
The engineering student also accused Pradhan of threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed the alleged incident, he said.
“I was silent due to the influence of Pradhan. However, as the women’s allegations are now being attended to, I dared to lodge a complaint against him,” the student said in her plaint.
"The accused has been booked under various provisions, including rape and criminal intimidation, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," another officer said.
Meanwhile, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das constituted a six member committee headed by state vice-president Sasmita Behera to meet the victim and submit a report to the party in this regard.
The statement announced that the party’s fight for the Balasore FM (Autonomous) College victim will continue with full resolve.
(With inputs from PTI)