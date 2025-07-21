NSUI's Odisha unit president held for allegedly raping woman four months ago

BHUBANESWAR: In a major embarrassment for Congress in Odisha, its National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) state chief Udit Pradhan was arrested late on Sunday in connection with an alleged case of rape, prompting the student unit to suspend him with immediate effect.

Prdhan was arrested by Mancheswar police in Bhubaneswar for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman after spiking her drink at a hotel in the city.

The incident allegedly took place on March 18. The arrest was made following complaint filed by the 19 year old engineering student.

With the arrest coming to fore, in a public statement issued by the NSUI, national president Varun Choudhury said that in view of the recent developments, the NSUI Odisha State President has been suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry.

“NSUI maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards gender based injustice and is unwavering in its commitment to accountability and justice,” it added.