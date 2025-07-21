Odisha Crime Branch arrests two from Rajasthan for Neeladri Bhakta Nivas booking scam

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police arrested two Rajasthan natives for allegedly defrauding pilgrims by creating a fake website of Neeladri Bhakta Nivas and promising accommodation in Puri.

CB said the cyber fraudsters had created a fake website - www.neeladribhaktanivas.in and provided a fake mobile number to trap gullible pilgrims in the scam.

They shared mule bank account numbers to receive the money from the victims. However, Neeladri Bhakta Nivas management was completely unaware of the fake bookings and subsequently received a lot of complaints.

After examining the financial transactions and digital evidences, the agency arrested Aamir Khan (24) of Alwar and Yusuf Khan (27) of Bharatpur. The two were brought to Odisha from Rajasthan and were recently produced before a court in Cuttack.