Odisha Police rescue abducted minor girl from Telangana, kidnapper held

KENDRAPARA: After a seven-week-long search, Kendrapara police on Saturday rescued the 16-year-old girl, who was reportedly kidnapped on May 27, from Telangana.

The minor was found living in the house of accused Rajendra Jena (25) who worked at a spinning mill in Telangana. Jena was arrested on charges of kidnapping and raping the girl.

Additional SP Debashis Dhal said Jena was booked under sections 140 and 70 (2) of BNS along with sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act. He was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

The girl, a Class X student, was on way to the local market when she was allegedly kidnapped. Her father filed an FIR in Tantiapala police station on May 28, naming Jena as the suspect.

The case hogged limelight after the girl’s 50-year-old father attempted suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday, alleging inaction of police in tracing his daughter. He is currently battling for life at a private hospital in Cuttack.

Following the intervention of Home department, which directed the DGP and the Kendrapara SP to take immediate action, police launched a coordinated operation based on call detail records and technical surveillance and traced Jena to Telangana. The girl was rescued from his house and he was arrested.