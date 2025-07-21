Proposal to shift BPNSI from Kalinga Nagar to RSP opposed

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Steel’s purported decision to shift the Biju Patnaik National Steel Institute (BPNSI) from Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district to Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) campus has triggered widespread resentment among locals and political representatives.

If shifted, this would mark the second relocation of the institute in five years and will be a setback to the region’s aspirations of becoming a hub of steel, technology and skill development.

Initially established by the ministry in 2001 at Puri, BPNSI was shifted to Kalinga Nagar in 2021 following the decision of the then Union Steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Mission Purvodaya. Since then, the institute has been operating out of a temporary facility within the JCDL building at Kalinga Nagar.

Sources said the central idea behind the shifting was to develop BPNSI into an institute of international standards, so that it can serve as a hub for training, skilling and research in the steel sector. Accordingly, 25 acre of land was earmarked by the state government through IDCO for the institute’s permanent campus at Kalinga Nagar and five acre of land at Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar for a city campus.