Sanitary supervisor of Odisha CHC rapes minor, her mother for over a year

ROURKELA: A sanitary supervisor of Kuanrmunda community health centre (CHC) in Sundargarh was on Sunday arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl and her mother multiple times over the last more than a year.

The accused is 56-year-old Indramani Samal, a resident of Mani Colony in Rourkela. Police said the girl (15) and her mother (30) were well-acquainted with Samal. The crime took place at Kuanrmunda within Birmitrapur police limits over a period of one year.

In 2023, the victim woman was facing family disturbance during her stay at a slum in Sector-1 of Rourkela. Samal came in contact with the woman and made her believe that he had psychic abilities. He advised the woman to change her house to ward off her problems. The accused even arranged a rented accommodation for the woman’s family at Jamunadhipa in Kuanrmunda block in September 2023. He reportedly used to frequent their rented house and drop the victim girl at her residence after her tuition classes.

Birmitrapur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sushant Das said while returning with the girl after her tuition class in May 2024, Samal took the minor to the back room of his hotel at Kuanrmunda. After terrorising the girl, he sexually assaulted her and video-graphed the act.