Ten Ravenshaw University students expelled from hostel for ragging juniors

CUTTACK: Ten third-year students of Ravenshaw University have been directed to vacate the East Hostel for allegedly ragging first-year students, university officials said on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place on July 19 and 20 inside the hostel premises. Acting on a complaint, the university’s anti-ragging committee initiated an inquiry and recommended disciplinary action.

Following the committee’s findings, the chief warden of hostels issued an order suspending the boardership of the accused students as a disciplinary measure. All ten students belong to various departments of the university.

The warden and deputy warden of East Hostel have been instructed to ensure the immediate removal of the students involved.

University sources said strict action has been taken to reinforce a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging on campus.