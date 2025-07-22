15-year-old hockey player gang-raped, four detained in Odisha's Jajpur

The girl’s mother alleged that one of the hockey coaches was harassing her daughter both physically and mentally for the past six months. “We had informed the local sports authorities about the matter. The authorities assured us to take it up with the internal complaints committee. However, no action was taken,” she claimed.

Jajpur Town IIC Sarat Patra said basing on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 70 (2), 35 (2) and 74 of BNS and section 6 of the POCSO Act. Police have detained four hockey trainers and are interrogating them. The minor girl was produced in court on the day. The court recorded her statements under section 183 of BNS and legal proceedings are underway, he said.

Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal said four suspects have been detained in connection with the incident. Further action will be taken on basis of the statements of the accused.

Notably, the Sports department had constructed the hockey stadium in Jajpur town at a cost of Rs 15 crore in 2023. The stadium has a capacity of 2,500 people. Many local boys and girls are being imparted hockey training by coaches at the stadium.