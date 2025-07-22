18-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped, raped by two men in Odisha; one held

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another shocking incident, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youths in Jagatsinghpur district on Monday evening.

The girl was rescued and admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

On receiving the information, police launched an investigation into the matter.

"The incident occurred at an isolated place within Town police limits. A search operation was launched and one culprit was apprehended on Monday night," said Jagatsinghpur SP, Bhawani Sankar Udgata.

Efforts are on to nab the other accused involved in the crime, he added.

Sources said the victim's family members have alleged that she was gang-raped by two youths when she was on her way to attend a birthday party.

"A girl who is our daughter's friend visited our house and gave an invitation to attend her birthday party. The incident took place after she left home to be part of the celebrations," they claimed.