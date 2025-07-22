Fresh LoPAR to trigger very heavy rains in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around Thursday and trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha this week, said the India Meteorological department (IMD) on Monday.

Parts of the state may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 204.5 mm) between Wednesday and Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph are likely to occur in Cuttack and Nayagarh districts on Wednesday.

The regional met office said similar conditions are expected in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts on Thursday and in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Keonjhar districts on Friday.

Under the influence of the system, most places in the state are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity between Wednesday and Sunday.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting up to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Thursday and Friday.