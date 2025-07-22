Justice Pathak takes oath as new Orissa HC judge

CUTTACK: Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak was sworn in as Orissa High Court judge on Monday. Justice Pathak was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice Harish Tandon in presence of all judges and other dignitaries.

With Justice Pathak’s appointment, the number of judges in the high court has gone up to 19 against a sanctioned strength of 27.

Justice Pathak was functioning as judge of Gauhati High Court from 2013. The Ministry of Law & Justice (Department of Justice) issued notification of his transfer on July 14 following recommendation by the Supreme Court collegium.

Born on August 28, 1965, Justice Pathak had enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh in 1990 and specialised in civil, constitutional, land acquisition and service matters.

He served as standing counsel of Gauhati High Court and Education department of Assam government till appointment as Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on May 22, 2013. He was elevated as permanent Judge on November 12, 2018.