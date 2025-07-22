Odisha man beaten to death after argument over alcoholism

CUTTACK: A 47-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his friend’s son and four others following an argument over consumption of alcohol.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Rabindra Kumar Sahu, a labourer of Samanta Sahi within Purighat police limits. Sources said Sahu used to frequently drink alcohol along with his friend Shankar Pradhan. However, doctors had recently advised Shankar against it for his deteriorating health condition.

Despite the doctor’s warning, Sahu invited Shankar to drink alcohol together which upset the latter’s son Suraj. Along with his four friends, Suraj then went to Sahu’s house and picked up a fight with him.

As the argument escalated, Suraj and his friends dragged Sahu out of his house and beat him mercilessly. He was later rushed to SCB MCH where doctors declared him dead.

“Acting on the complaint of the deceased’s family members, police registered a case and arrested Suraj, Papu Pradhan, Sunil Behera, Biswajit Das and Gopi Das,” informed DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.