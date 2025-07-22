Odisha: Miscreants loot bank in broad daylight

JHARSUGUDA: In a daring daylight robbery, three armed miscreants wearing helmets stormed into the Utkal Grameen bank at Bhikampali village near NH-49 within Rengali police limits in Jharsuguda’s Lakhanpur block and reportedly decamped with nearly Rs 75,000 on Monday.

The incident took place at around 2 pm. Eyewitnesses said the robbers, wielding firearms, entered the bank and threatened the staff and customers. They forced the bank staff to hand over money from the counters.

The entire operation lasted less than 10 minutes after which the culprits fled on motorcycles, reportedly towards the Chhattisgarh border taking advantage of Bhikampali’s proximity to interstate routes.