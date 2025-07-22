Odisha: Miscreants loot bank in broad daylight

JHARSUGUDA: In a daring daylight robbery, three armed miscreants wearing helmets stormed into the Utkal Grameen bank at Bhikampali village near NH-49 within Rengali police limits in Jharsuguda’s Lakhanpur block and reportedly decamped with nearly Rs 75,000 on Monday.
The incident took place at around 2 pm. Eyewitnesses said the robbers, wielding firearms, entered the bank and threatened the staff and customers. They forced the bank staff to hand over money from the counters.
The entire operation lasted less than 10 minutes after which the culprits fled on motorcycles, reportedly towards the Chhattisgarh border taking advantage of Bhikampali’s proximity to interstate routes.
On being informed, Brajrajnagar SDPO Chintamani Pradhan along with IICs of Rengali, Belpahar and Brajrajnagar police stations reached the bank and launched an investigation. Sources said police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the bank premises and nearby areas to identify the robbers. To thwart their escape, police have also sealed the roads leading to Chhattisgarh and intensified vehicle checks along NH-49 and other key routes.
A senior police official said, “We are gathering all possible evidence including the CCTV footage. Special teams have been engaged in the investigation and we are coordinating with Chhattisgarh police to apprehend the culprits swiftly.”
Bank sources said the robbers looted approximately Rs 75,000 from the counters and the vaults were safe. However, police said the exact amount of money looted by the miscreants will be confirmed after a thorough audit of the remaining cash in the bank.