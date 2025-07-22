Odisha: Principal, lecturer suspended for suppressing harassment case

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration on Monday suspended the principal of Swami Arupananda College of Education and Technology at Raghunathpur for allegedly suppressing a case of sexual harassment of a minor girl student, and a mathematics lecturer for his involvement in the incident.

The incident reportedly took place on January 15 this year and came to light on July 18 after a complaint was filed through the Jana Sunani portal of the chief minister alleging suppression of a sexual harassment case involving a Plus II Science student of the college.

Taking note of the complaint, the chief minister’s office directed the district administration to take immediate action in accordance with the law, especially in light of the recent similar incident in Balasore. Accordingly, the additional district magistrate and sub-collector of Jagatsinghpur instructed the principal on July 19 to submit a detailed report within three days.

In his report, principal Ramesh Chandra Sahoo said on January 15, the minor student complained of misbehaviour by mathematics lecturer Saswat Mohanty outside the college premises. The student, however, urged him not to inform her father, fearing he might take extreme action.