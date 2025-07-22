Odisha: Principal, lecturer suspended for suppressing harassment case

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration on Monday suspended the principal of Swami Arupananda College of Education and Technology at Raghunathpur for allegedly suppressing a case of sexual harassment of a minor girl student, and a mathematics lecturer for his involvement in the incident.
The incident reportedly took place on January 15 this year and came to light on July 18 after a complaint was filed through the Jana Sunani portal of the chief minister alleging suppression of a sexual harassment case involving a Plus II Science student of the college.
Taking note of the complaint, the chief minister’s office directed the district administration to take immediate action in accordance with the law, especially in light of the recent similar incident in Balasore. Accordingly, the additional district magistrate and sub-collector of Jagatsinghpur instructed the principal on July 19 to submit a detailed report within three days.
In his report, principal Ramesh Chandra Sahoo said on January 15, the minor student complained of misbehaviour by mathematics lecturer Saswat Mohanty outside the college premises. The student, however, urged him not to inform her father, fearing he might take extreme action.
Subsequently, an internal committee was formed by the college to probe the matter. During inquiry, the accused lecturer admitted his mistake and offered a written apology, promising not to repeat such behaviour. A show-cause notice was issued to him on February 12. Later, a staff meeting was held during which Mohanty apologised again and the student accepted it.
The student even submitted a written application expressing satisfaction with the apology. The principal also spoke with her father, who, citing concerns over his daughter’s dignity and future, requested closure of the matter. Based on the father’s request, the principal closed the case on April 5.
However, the administration found the principal’s action unsatisfactory, noting that the matter was closed based solely on the minor girl’s statement, without involving her legal guardian. Additionally, the principal failed to report the matter to the appropriate authorities, thereby suppressing a serious allegation.
On the day, Tirtol sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Chinmaya Rout visited the college, interrogated both the principal and the accused lecturer, and met the victim’s father, who reportedly declined to lodge a formal complaint.
Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal said after reviewing the report, the administration ordered suspension of the college principal and the accused lecturer for dereliction of duty and suppressing the matter.