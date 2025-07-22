Odisha to host first textile investment summit on July 25

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is all set to host the first edition of ODISHA TEX 2025, the biggest textile investment summit of eastern India, here on July 25. The summit is aimed at promoting Odisha as a major hub for textiles, apparels and technical textiles.

Additional chief secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said the summit will bring together leading textile companies, global brands, manufacturers, startups and young professionals. “It will provide a unique platform to explore investment opportunities in areas like apparels, technical textiles, footwear, accessories and luggage manufacturing,” he added.

Sharma said the platform will bring leading textile players to Odisha and generate significant employment opportunities for the youth. “With progressive policies, world-class infrastructure and a skilled workforce, we are building a robust ecosystem where textiles can become a powerful driver of industrial growth, women’s empowerment and rural transformation,” he added.

The event will be held at the State Convention Centre and inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Over 300 delegates from key textile hubs such as Tirupur, Bengaluru, Surat, the National Capital Region (NCR) and states like Punjab and West Bengal are expected to participate in the event.