Odisha woman lecturer alleges harassment, rape threats by principal; seeks DGP’s help

CUTTACK: Even as the nationwide furore over the FM College incident is yet to die down, in another incident at the Shree Shree Dhabaleswar Mahavidyalaya in Cuttack’s Gurudijhatia, a woman lecturer has levelled allegations of repeated sexual harassment, threats of abduction and rape, and casteist remarks by the college principal. She claimed she had taken the matter to the authorities concerned but to no avail.
The complainant, a commerce lecturer, wrote to the DGP on Sunday alleging the principal Ashok Kumar Samantaray had been making sexual advances towards her besides threatening to get her abducted and raped and making casteist remarks. She further claimed that her female colleagues too, had faced similar treatment at the hands of the principal.
“In March last year, we submitted our complaint to the then Athagarh sub-collector, who officiated as the president, governing body of the college and also intimated the matter to the Higher Education department seeking action against the principal. The sub-collector summoned us on August 12, and after listening to our plight, assured us of looking into the matter,” the lecturer said.
The Higher Education department had also launched an internal inquiry by a three-member committee which recommended transferring the principal to a college in Aska but he continues to hold the position, she said. “Emboldened by the inaction, the principal grew vindictive and threatened us of writing negative remarks in the service book, not sanctioning leaves and asking for needless explanations,” the complainant alleged.
She added that they had approached the Gurudijhatia police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) in September and requested to register an FIR. But, he refused to accept their complaint. “We also apprised the Cuttack SP (rural) of our issue and the matter was registered on the Janasunani portal but shockingly, the case was disposed of in just eight days without any explanation,” the woman stated.
Disappointed, the complainant and others took the matter to court following which a case was registered at Gurudijhatia police station in November under charges of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace and SC & ST (PoA) Acts. The investigation was handed over to the Choudwar SDPO. “However, even after so many months, we are yet to be provided with the FIR copy and no visible action has been taken against the principal,” the complainant said urging the DGP for a proper investigation.
Choudwar SDPO Umakant Nayak said action will be taken against the principal if any evidence is found during the course of the investigation.