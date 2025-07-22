Odisha woman lecturer alleges harassment, rape threats by principal; seeks DGP’s help

CUTTACK: Even as the nationwide furore over the FM College incident is yet to die down, in another incident at the Shree Shree Dhabaleswar Mahavidyalaya in Cuttack’s Gurudijhatia, a woman lecturer has levelled allegations of repeated sexual harassment, threats of abduction and rape, and casteist remarks by the college principal. She claimed she had taken the matter to the authorities concerned but to no avail.

The complainant, a commerce lecturer, wrote to the DGP on Sunday alleging the principal Ashok Kumar Samantaray had been making sexual advances towards her besides threatening to get her abducted and raped and making casteist remarks. She further claimed that her female colleagues too, had faced similar treatment at the hands of the principal.

“In March last year, we submitted our complaint to the then Athagarh sub-collector, who officiated as the president, governing body of the college and also intimated the matter to the Higher Education department seeking action against the principal. The sub-collector summoned us on August 12, and after listening to our plight, assured us of looking into the matter,” the lecturer said.