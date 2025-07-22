Police wait for hours at locked PHC in Odisha's Adava

BERHAMPUR: A police team had to wait for two hours to provide treatment to an injured woman at Gajapati district’s Adava as the primary health centre (PHC) was found locked, on Monday.

According to IIC of Adava police station Subransu Panda, 30-year-old Sunita Pujari sustained deep cuts during a quarrel with her husband Kanha Pujari (35) in Birikote village on the day. She arrived at the police station to lodge a complaint. Seeing her injuries, police took her to the nearby PHC at around 1 pm, only to find the health centre locked with no medical staff present.

Assuming the staff had gone for lunch, the team waited. When no one appeared even after 3 pm, they took the injured woman to Birikote hospital, located eight km away from Adava. Dr Prasant Sahu treated the woman and informed she was in stable condition.

Police expressed displeasure over the absence of healthcare personnel at Adava PHC, while doctor on duty Amaresh Patra said that no patient came there. Irate locals complained to Gajapati CDMO Dr Mahmed Mubarak Ali about the negligent attitude of PHC staff. The CDMO has assured to look into the matter.