Rs 50 lakh bank deposits detected in Odisha DFO’s accounts

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance on Monday unearthed more cash worth Rs 8.5 lakh and over Rs 50 lakh in bank deposits during searches being carried out for the second day on Keonjhar Kendu Leaf (KL) division DFO Nityananda Nayak and his family members in connection with disproportionate assets case.

Officials said the fresh recovery of cash from the government quarter of Nayak at Forest Colony in Keonjhar has raised the total amount of seizure to Rs 10 lakh. The Rs 50 lakh bank deposits have been found in nine accounts linked to the OFS officer and his family members.

“The search operation is continuing. We are also verifying the large number of land documents and insurance papers to find the exact value of the assets and investments found in the name of Nayak and his family members,” said a senior official.