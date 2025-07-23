Bargarh farmers seek rollback of kharif paddy procurement registration policy

BARGARH: The demand for rollback of the newly-introduced kharif paddy procurement registration policy gained momentum on Tuesday as farmers submitted memorandums addressed to the chief minister at tehsil offices across all the 11 blocks of Bargarh district.

The move, led by Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing protest reflecting growing dissatisfaction among the local farmers.

Earlier on Monday, representatives of the farmers’ outfit had submitted a memorandum to Bargarh collector Aditya Goyal raising concerns over the revised registration guidelines. As per the new rules, farmers who sold paddy in previous years are required to register again between July 19 and August 20, to be eligible to sell their produce to government agencies.

The farmers said while landowners with valid records can register with minimal documentation, complications arise in cases where the original record holder has died. In such instances, legal heirs must now produce a family tree certificate from the revenue inspector, establishing equal ownership rights of all male and female members. Moreover, every shareholder must physically visit the society office to submit biometric and iris scans and authenticate an OTP sent to their registered mobile number.