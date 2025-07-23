e-KYC now mandatory for registration to procure paddy

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to weed out fake farmers and stop malpractices during registration for sale of surplus paddy under minimum support price (MSP) in the ensuing kharif marketing season 2025-26, the state government has made Aadhaar-based e-KYC mandatory for them.

The state government has decided to do away with the old practice of renewal of registration and conduct the process afresh with farmers required to provide personal, land and bank details.

“Farmers will give their consent for both Aadhaar-based e-KYC registration and Aadhaar e-KYC-based payment through iris scan. Payment will be made to the account linked with Aadhaar number,” said a circular issued by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department to all district collectors.

The farmers’ registration has commenced from July 19 and will continue till August 20.

“Farmers have been advised to complete the registration process within the stipulated date in their respective primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) or large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) failing which they will be debarred from the procurement process,” FS&CW minister Krushna Chandra Patra told mediapersons here on Tuesday.