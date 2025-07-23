Man arrested for attempted rape on school teacher in Odisha's Ashok Nagar

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man on charges of attempting to rape a school teacher in Ashok Nagar area of the city.

The accused is Jeevan Mishra of Cooperative colony in Berhampur. The incident reportedly took place on July 13.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was recently appointed as a Sanskrit teacher at a private school and stayed in a hostel. The woman alleged that she came in contact with the accused through Instagram around a year ago and they used to regularly talk over phone. On July 13, she wanted to purchase some household items and Jeevan helped her with the shopping.

Later, Jeevan forced her to go with him to his aunt’s house in Ashok Nagar. When they reached Ashok Nagar, there was no one at the house. The accused reportedly touched the woman inappropriately and attempted to rape her. However, she escaped from the spot and returned to her hostel.

Police said the incident left the woman traumatised and depressed. She was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur following the incident. After being discharged from the hospital on Monday, she lodged a complaint with police.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the accused was produced in court and further investigation is underway.