Odisha government transfers 49 IAS officers in major reshuffle; 15 districts get new collectors

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the buzz over a reshuffle in the state cabinet, the state government on Tuesday effected a massive rejig at the IAS-level, transferring as many as 49 officers.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department, Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, principal secretary in the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department has been appointed as the principal secretary in Finance department. He will also remain in additional charge as chairman of IDCO. He will replace Saswata Mishra as Finance secretary.

Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary Industries department with additional charge as chairman IPICOL has been given charge of the Information and Public Relations department replacing Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Roopa Roshan Sahoo, RDC (southern division) has been appointed as the secretary to Governor. She will replace NBS Rajput who was in additional charge of the post. Rajput will, however, continue as principal secretary in Public Enterprise department.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, principal secretary of Sports and Youth Services department with additional charge as the CMD, OPTCL has been appointed as the principal secretary in Excise department. He will continue to hold the additional charge of CMD, OPTCL. Sachin Ramchandra Yadav, RDC (northern division) with additional charge as CEO, Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) will replace Sarma as the Sports secretary. He will, though, continue as RDC (ND) and CEO, WODC.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, managing director of IPICOL with additional charges as special secretary Industries department and secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education department has been appointed as secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education department. He will also remain in additional charge as MD, IPICOL.