Vigilance arrests DFO in disproportionate assets case

Sources said Nayak tried to conceal the details of his farmhouse from Vigilance officers. However, during raids at his Keonjhar quarters, the anti-corruption agency recovered a diary consisting details of payments and expenditure for building the farmhouse.

A Vigilance team along with its technical members are now conducting evaluation and assessment of the farmhouse. Nayak also owns another farmhouse spread over 0.72 acre land having an under-construction building and a fish pond (0.72 acre) at Machhakuta in Chhendipada.

“After searches and interrogating Nayak for two days, he was found in possession of assets worth over `10 crore which is 218 per cent more than his known sources of income. He was not able to provide a satisfactory response on how he managed to accumulate such huge wealth,” said a Vigilance officer.

Balasore Vigilance registered a case against Nayak as well as his wife. He was produced in a court in Keonjhar later in the day, the officer added.