102 high schools get upgraded to higher secondary level in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 102 high schools in the state under the School and Mass Education department have been upgraded to higher secondary schools.

School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond on Wednesday informed that these schools will start functioning from the new 2025-26 academic session.

Upgradation of the schools to higher secondary level has been recently approved by the Ministry of Education’s Project Approval Board (PAB) for Samagra Siksha for the 2025-26 academic session. Of these schools, 28 will be offering science streams and six commerce. The rest of the higher secondary schools will have arts stream.

Gond said this will help a large number of students who had to travel longer distances to pursue higher secondary education. “Such children who did not have the scope to pursue Plus II within their areas, can now do so in their local school. Most of these upgraded schools are in rural pockets of the state. This way, the children will receive quality education under the government’s comprehensive education system,” he added.

During the last session, 74 high schools in the state had been upgraded as higher secondary schools by the PAB.