Coach of Mahima Gosain Express derails near Sambalpur, no casualties

SAMBALPUR: A major mishap was averted on Thursday morning after a coach of the Mahima Gosain Express derailed near Sambalpur City Station. No casualties or injuries were reported.

According to railway officials, the rear trolley of a general coach next to the guard van of the Shalimar–Sambalpur-bound express derailed around 9:22 am, just four minutes after the train departed from Sambalpur City station. The incident occurred in the Sambalpur City–Sambalpur section when the train was moving at a slow speed.

Sources said the affected coach was promptly detached, and the remaining portion of the train continued to Sambalpur with all passengers onboard. “There has been no loss of life or property. All passengers are safe,” a railway spokesperson confirmed.

Senior officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Restoration work has begun, and an inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the derailment. Officials from the district administration and police were also present at the site.

Railway authorities said necessary measures are being taken to prevent such incidents and ensure passenger safety.